Nykaa’s growth machine hits new gear; beauty, fashion, fast delivery lift sales 26%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, began its 2026 fiscal year with a sharp acceleration in growth and profitability, bolstered by stronger demand across its beauty and fashion divisions. For the quarter ended June 30, consolidated gross merchandise value rose 26 percent from a year earlier to ₹4,182 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 23 percent to ₹2,155 crore.

Net profit surged 79 percent to ₹24 crore, and the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expanded 46 percent, with margins improving to 6.5 percent from 5.5 percent in the same period last year.

“This quarter’s performance underscores Nykaa’s ability to consistently balance growth and profitability across both our beauty and fashion businesses,” Falguni Nayar, the company’s executive chairperson, founder and chief executive, said in a statement. She pointed to the company’s expanding customer base — now at 45 million — and the growth of its in-house beauty brands, which contribute 18 percent of overall beauty sales.

Nykaa’s beauty segment generated ₹3,208 crore in GMV, supported by online sales, retail stores, business-to-business distribution and its “House of Nykaa” portfolio. Premiumization and deeper market penetration helped lift average order values and expand the customer base for beauty to nearly 37 million, a 29 percent increase from last year.

The retailer’s offline network reached 250 beauty stores across 82 cities by July, with retail space growing 36 percent year-on-year. Larger-format “experiential” flagship stores, which offer premium assortments and services like hairstyling and nail spas, helped drive a 33 percent increase in store GMV.

House of Nykaa brands, including Dot & Key, Nykaa Cosmetics and Kay Beauty, continued to post strong growth. Dot & Key doubled sales from a year ago, Nykaa Cosmetics remained the top seller in lipstick and eyeshadow categories, and Kay Beauty — co-founded with actor Katrina Kaif — extended its reach into international markets.

The company’s B2B arm, Superstore by Nykaa, saw a 40 percent increase in GMV to ₹288 crore, serving more than 300,000 retailers in 1,100 cities.

Nykaa Fashion also gained momentum, with GMV rising 25 percent to ₹964 crore. The division narrowed losses, improved customer engagement and added brands including Swarovski and Victoria’s Secret to its assortment.