AI comes to the humble Notepad on Windows 11

Microsoft is expanding the feature set of Notepad on Windows 11, rolling out Copilot-powered artificial intelligence text streaming and improved Markdown formatting to a wider group of users, according to reports. The features, which were earlier limited to Copilot+ PCs, are now said to be reaching all compatible Windows 11 systems, signalling a shift in how Microsoft is positioning its default text editor beyond basic plain-text use while keeping the new tools optional.

According to a report by Windows Latest, AI-generated text in Notepad is now displayed in real time as it is produced, rather than appearing all at once. This streaming-style output mirrors the behaviour seen in conversational AI tools. The report stated that users must sign in with a Microsoft account to access the AI features and added that Copilot integration can be completely disabled from Notepad’s settings, instantly removing AI functionality without requiring the app to be restarted.

The update is also said to expand Notepad’s Markdown capabilities. In addition to existing support for basic formatting such as bold text, italics and tables, Microsoft is now testing additional Markdown syntax, including nested lists and strikethrough text. Windows Latest reported that Microsoft stated the formatting system is lightweight and does not affect performance. Users who prefer a traditional plain-text experience can turn off Markdown support entirely through the app’s settings.

Windows Latest further reported that Notepad now opens with a welcome screen highlighting its newer formatting and AI features. The change reflects Microsoft’s broader effort to modernise the app, while still allowing users to revert to a simpler editing experience if they choose.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 12:29:57 IST