Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri update tipped for February rollout

Apple is expected to roll out a major update to its Siri voice assistant, powered by Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence, in the second half of February, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The update is set to arrive as part of iOS 26.4 and will run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers, using high-end Mac chips to handle processing, Bloomberg reported separately.

The upgraded Siri is expected to introduce a feature known as World Knowledge Answers, which will provide users with web-summarised responses to queries along with citations, the report said. The functionality is expected to mirror the experience offered by services such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

As part of the update, Siri will be integrated more deeply across Apple’s core apps, including Mail, Music, Podcasts, TV, Xcode and Photos, Bloomberg reported.

The report added that users will be able to trigger more complex actions using only voice commands. These include asking Siri to locate photos based on a description of their contents and apply edits such as cropping or colour adjustments, as well as requesting Siri within the Mail app to draft messages based on upcoming calendar events.

According to Bloomberg’s reporting, Apple is paying Google around $1 billion annually to access Gemini models, which may also be used to enhance the company’s existing Apple Intelligence features.

Bloomberg further reported that Apple’s broader AI roadmap includes transforming Siri into the company’s first full-fledged AI chatbot, internally dubbed Campos, as it seeks to compete more directly with OpenAI and Google. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the developments, the report said.

The Campos chatbot is expected to be deeply embedded across the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and to replace the current Siri interface, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The report added that Campos is expected to significantly exceed Siri’s current capabilities, even after the upcoming update introduces a more chat-like experience similar to ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity.

Campos is also expected to be capable of controlling device features and settings, including making phone calls, setting timers and launching the camera, similar to AI features offered by Samsung. The chatbot is expected to be launched sometime in 2026, sources informed Bloomberg.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 11:53:43 IST