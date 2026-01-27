Marico to acquire 93.27% stake in 4700BC owner Zea Maize for up to Rs 227 crore

Marico Ltd to acquire a controlling stake in Zea Maize Private Limited, the owner of premium gourmet snacking brand 4700BC.

FMCG major Marico Ltd is set to acquire a controlling stake in Zea Maize Private Limited, the owner of premium gourmet snacking brand 4700BC, as part of its strategy to expand its presence in value-added foods.

In a stock exchange filing, Marico said it will acquire 93.27% of Zea Maize’s paid-up share capital from PVR INOX Limited, the existing holding company, for a consideration of up to Rs 226.83 crore, subject to customary terms and conditions.

The company also holds the right to acquire the remaining stake in Zea Maize after three years from the execution date, at a valuation to be determined at that time. The acquisition of the initial 93.27% stake is expected to be completed within 30 days, Marico said.

“In line with our key strategic priorities, the transaction will further expand Marico’s total addressable market in value-added foods categories by adding a gourmet snacking brand with a differentiated premium positioning to its portfolio,” the company said.

Founded around 13 years ago, Delhi-headquartered Zea Maize Private Limited operates as a subsidiary of PVR INOX and owns the 4700BC brand, which has built a strong presence in the premium popcorn and gourmet snacking segment.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 98.66 crore in FY25, up from Rs 75.29 crore in FY24 and Rs 48.47 crore in FY23, reflecting steady growth over the past three years.

Commenting on the investment, Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Marico, said the deal aligns with the company’s ambition to participate in fast-growing food categories through distinctive, future-ready brands. “We see immense potential in 4700BC as a premium snacking brand with deep consumer connect and proven execution. Together, we will leverage our existing scale in foods to broaden the brand’s presence across channels, while staying true to its consumer-first ethos and strong innovation capabilities,” he said.

Chirag Gupta, founder of 4700BC, said the partnership marks a defining moment for the brand. “While PVR INOX has played a pivotal role in building scale and credibility, Marico’s FMCG expertise will be instrumental as 4700BC enters its next chapter,” he said.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 09:53:42 IST