Meta to test premium subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Meta plans to test new premium subscriptions that will give users access to exclusive features across its apps, the company informed TechCrunch. The social media giant stated that the subscriptions are designed to unlock greater productivity and creativity, along with expanded artificial intelligence capabilities.

In the coming months, Meta said it will introduce a premium experience on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, offering special features and greater control over how users share and connect, while keeping the core services free. The company indicated that it is not committed to a single approach and will test a range of subscription features and bundles, adding that each app will have its own distinct set of paid offerings.

Meta also stated that it plans to scale Manus, an AI agent it recently acquired for a reported $2 billion, as part of its broader subscription strategy. The company is taking a two-pronged approach to Manus by integrating it into Meta’s products while continuing to sell standalone subscriptions to businesses. Meta has already been spotted working on adding a shortcut to Manus AI on Instagram, according to a screenshot shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who frequently uncovers unreleased features during development.

In addition, Meta plans to test subscriptions tied specifically to AI features, including Vibes video generation. Vibes is Meta’s AI-powered short-form video experience built into the Meta AI app that allows users to create and remix AI-generated videos. While the feature has been free since its launch last year, Meta now plans to introduce a freemium model, offering limited access for free and the option to subscribe for additional video creation opportunities each month.

While details of paid features on WhatsApp and Facebook remain unclear, Paluzzi noted that the new Instagram subscription is expected to include unlimited audience lists, the ability to see which followers do not follow back, and the option to view Stories anonymously without notifying the poster.

Meta clarified that the new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified. The company said it plans to apply lessons learned from Meta Verified to evolve its subscription business and expand offerings it believes will appeal to everyday users, creators and businesses. Meta Verified is currently aimed at creators and businesses and includes benefits such as a verified badge, round-the-clock support, impersonation protection, search optimisation and exclusive stickers. In contrast, the upcoming subscriptions are intended for a wider audience beyond professional creators.

The rollout of additional subscriptions is expected to open up new revenue streams for Meta, though the company may face challenges linked to subscription fatigue, as consumers already juggle multiple paid services and may be reluctant to commit to another monthly expense.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 09:30:29 IST