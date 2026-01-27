Suhel Seth joins Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity jury, adding a lens on brands, power and perception

Suhel Seth’s career has unfolded at the intersection of branding, politics, media and public conversation. That background gives Seth a vantage point shaped by how messages land in the real world.

As advertising navigates an era defined by instant amplification and heightened scrutiny, creativity is increasingly judged by its ability to read the room as much as to command attention. Reflecting that reality, Suhel Seth, commentator, columnist, brand and business strategist and founder of Counselage, has joined the Grand Jury of the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity, a platform recognising excellence in modern advertising and brand storytelling.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity were conceived to respond to a creative economy that no longer operates in neat silos. Campaigns today unfold across screens, streets and social feeds, often blurring the lines between marketing, culture and commentary. The awards span categories including brand films, integrated campaigns, digital and social innovation, purpose-driven creativity, design and visual craft, creative effectiveness and emerging formats such as AI, gaming and creator collaborations. Together, they aim to capture the full breadth of how ideas travel and take hold in contemporary India.

The jury brings together leaders who’ve shaped brands, culture and economic thinking in India. The panel includes Amitabh Kant, the force behind Incredible India and one of the country’s most respected reformers; Praveen Someshwar, CEO of Diageo India; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India; strategists and commentators Suhel Seth and Santosh Desai; Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India; Anil Viswanathan of Mondelez Europe; Shantanu Deshpande, co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company; and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Creativity Under the Public Gaze

The timing of the awards is significant. Brands today operate in an environment where every message is instantly interpreted, debated and, at times, contested. Creativity must therefore balance persuasion with responsibility, provocation with sensitivity. It must be sharp enough to cut through clutter, yet grounded enough to withstand scrutiny.

Entries for the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity are evaluated across parameters that reflect these tensions: originality, cultural resonance, storytelling depth, platform relevance, craft, innovation and, where applicable, measurable impact. The process is designed to reward ideas that understand context as deeply as execution.

A Strategist of Brands and Discourse

Suhel Seth’s career has unfolded at the intersection of branding, politics, media and public conversation. As founder of Counselage, he has advised companies, leaders and institutions on reputation, positioning and strategy, often in moments where perception and narrative carry tangible consequences. He has also been a prominent public voice, offering commentary on business, governance and society, and examining how power and communication intersect.

That background gives Seth a vantage point shaped less by campaigns in isolation and more by how messages land in the real world. His work has consistently engaged with the idea that brands are not neutral actors; they are participants in culture, whether they choose to be or not. In an era where corporate speech can influence trust and credibility, such insight is increasingly relevant.

Judging Creativity in a Complicated Marketplace

The inclusion of voices like Seth’s reflects a broader understanding of creativity today. Great work is no longer defined solely by novelty or polish, but by its awareness of audience mood, cultural signals and long-term brand consequence. Campaigns that succeed do so because they anticipate response, not just attention.

As agencies, brands and creators prepare to submit work released in 2025, the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity aim to set a benchmark that mirrors these realities. The presence of strategists, business leaders and cultural commentators on the jury highlights an ambition to recognise work that is as thoughtful as it is striking.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 10:27:52 IST