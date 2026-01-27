What’s new in Apple’s latest next-gen AirTag?

Apple on Monday announced the latest version of its AirTag item tracker, introducing a series of hardware upgrades designed to make locating lost belongings faster and easier, without increasing the device’s price.

The new AirTag features an upgraded Bluetooth chip that extends the distance at which nearby items can be detected, along with a speaker that is significantly louder than before. According to Apple, the enhanced speaker can be heard from up to twice the distance of the previous model, helping users locate items that are hidden or misplaced.

A major improvement comes from the inclusion of Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which powers enhanced Precision Finding. The feature provides users with haptic, visual, and audio guidance to pinpoint lost items, and Apple says the tracking range now extends up to 50% farther compared to the earlier generation.

Precision Finding is also expanding beyond the iPhone. With the update, users can access the feature from newer Apple Watch models, including Apple Watch Series 9 and later, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and newer devices, adding another layer of convenience for users already embedded in Apple’s ecosystem.

The new AirTag also supports Share Item Location, an iOS feature that allows users to temporarily share the location of a tracked item with third parties. This capability is increasingly relevant for travel, as Apple said around 50 airlines now support luggage tracking through its platform.

Despite the hardware upgrades, Apple has kept pricing unchanged. A single AirTag will continue to retail for $29, while a four-pack remains priced at $99, both with the option of free personalized engraving.

Since its debut in 2021, AirTag has become the dominant product in the Bluetooth tracker market. Its rapid rise reshaped the competitive landscape, putting pressure on established players such as Tile, which has previously argued that Apple’s massive Find My network gave AirTag an unfair advantage. Other competitors, including Chipolo, have opted to integrate with Apple’s Find My system while differentiating through features like cross-platform support or rechargeable batteries.

Even with growing competition, AirTag remains the market leader. Industry estimates suggest that close to 70% of Bluetooth trackers sold in late 2024 were AirTags, though Apple does not publicly disclose sales figures for the product.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 12:48:54 IST