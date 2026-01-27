Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority blocks Telegram groups with over 13,500 members

Legal experts say TNOGA’s action reflects a growing recognition among state regulators of the need to target not just gambling websites but also the digital ecosystems that enable their promotion.

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) has blocked three Telegram groups and their administrators for promoting illegal online gambling activities, intensifying the state’s enforcement drive against unregulated betting platforms operating through digital channels. The groups collectively had a membership of 13,518 users, highlighting the scale at which offshore gambling operators continue to target Indian consumers through encrypted messaging platforms.

A senior TNOGA official confirmed the action to Storyboard18, stating that the takedown followed due legal process and was part of the authority’s broader mandate to curb unlawful gaming and betting activities in the state. “We are continuously monitoring online platforms for gambling and betting-related violations. Wherever such activities are detected, we initiate action in accordance with the law,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

According to people familiar with the matter, the blocked Telegram groups were allegedly being used to circulate betting links, promotional offers, and instructions to access illegal gambling websites, many of which are hosted outside India. Such platforms often bypass local regulations and consumer safeguards, exposing users to financial risks, data misuse, and addiction-related harms.

Telegram has increasingly emerged as a preferred channel for illegal betting operators due to its large user base, private group features, and limited traceability. Enforcement agencies across states have flagged the platform as a key distribution network for gambling advertisements, particularly during high-profile sporting events such as cricket leagues and international tournaments.

Legal experts say TNOGA’s action reflects a growing recognition among state regulators of the need to target not just gambling websites but also the digital ecosystems that enable their promotion. “Promotions through Telegram groups are one of the biggest channels used by illegal offshore betting websites,” said Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer. “TNOGA’s focus on eliminating Telegram groups promoting such content is a welcome step.”

However, Sayta cautioned that regulatory clarity at the national level remains unresolved. He pointed to the proposed Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which seeks to establish an Online Gaming Authority of India. “If and when PROGA comes into force, a constitutional question will arise on whether the power to regulate online gambling content lies with state governments or the Centre,” he said.

Under India’s Constitution, gambling and betting fall under the State List, giving individual states the authority to legislate and regulate such activities. Several industry stakeholders argue that this limits the Centre’s jurisdiction over online gaming and gambling, even when such activities operate across state boundaries through digital platforms.

“The Supreme Court is expected to address these issues conclusively in the pending batch of cases challenging the constitutional validity of PROGA,” Sayta added.

For now, TNOGA officials indicated that enforcement actions would continue, with a focus on digital surveillance and coordination with platform operators and law enforcement agencies. “Our objective is to ensure a safe and gambling-free digital environment for citizens of Tamil Nadu,” the senior official said.

Industry observers note that as states step up scrutiny, illegal operators may increasingly shift tactics, underscoring the need for sustained regulatory oversight and clearer national-state coordination on online gaming enforcement.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 09:55:46 IST