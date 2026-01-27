Lionsgate appoints ex-treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin as Director

Lionsgate Studios announced on Monday that former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately, strengthening the company’s leadership with a veteran of both global finance and the entertainment industry.

Board chair Mark Rachesky said Mnuchin’s experience and perspective would be a significant asset as Lionsgate continues to expand its business. He highlighted Mnuchin’s judgment, international outlook, and deep understanding of media and finance as key strengths that align with the studio’s long-term strategy.

Mnuchin welcomed the appointment, saying Lionsgate’s leadership is building a forward-looking company and expressing his interest in supporting its momentum and growth.

Although best known for his role as Treasury Secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term, Mnuchin has longstanding ties to Hollywood. He has co-financed the blockbuster science-fiction franchise “Avatar” and holds more than 35 executive producer credits across film and television projects.

Before entering government, Mnuchin spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs, leaving the firm in 2002 to establish Dune Capital Management. The hedge fund became known for its focus on investments in the entertainment sector, giving Mnuchin hands-on experience in film financing and media assets.

Following his departure from public office, Mnuchin founded Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm backed by investors including SoftBank Group and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sovereign wealth fund. The firm has pursued investments across technology, finance, and media, further cementing Mnuchin’s role at the intersection of capital markets and content creation.

Mnuchin’s addition to the board comes as Lionsgate navigates an evolving media landscape marked by shifting consumer habits, streaming competition, and changing financing models for film and television production.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 10:50:18 IST