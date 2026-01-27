Tata Consumer Q3 FY26 profit jumps 34% to Rs 403 crore on volume-led growth

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a strong set of earnings for the third quarter of FY26, posting a 34% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 402.79 crore, compared with Rs 299.75 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, profit rose marginally from Rs 397 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting sustained momentum across its core and growth categories.

The FMCG major’s revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 5,112 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs 4,443.56 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income stood at Rs 5,145 crore, marking a 14.4% increase over Rs 4,495 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter, branded business revenue stood at Rs 4,602.79 crore, with the Indian business contributing Rs 3,203.12 crore, while the international business accounted for Rs 1,399.67 crore. Revenue from the non-branded business came in at Rs 546.67 crore.

International operations posted 11% growth, led by a strong coffee performance in the US. In Canada, Tetley emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the specialty tea segment, the company said.

“Q3 FY26 marked another quarter of strong, broad-based performance for Tata Consumer Products, led by healthy volume-led growth and sustained momentum across our core as well as growth businesses,” said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

On the domestic front, the salt business grew 14% during the quarter, while the tea portfolio continued to expand, with margins returning to normative levels as the company passed on the benefit of lower input costs to consumers.

The company’s premium foods brand Tata Sampann accelerated its growth trajectory, rising 45% YoY, while the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) portfolio also delivered a robust performance.

The Starbucks India joint venture reported 7% YoY revenue growth in Q3, with quarter-on-quarter sales rising 10%. During the quarter, the company added 12 net new stores, taking the total store count to 504 across 81 cities.

“With improving margins, disciplined execution and a sharper focus on high-growth categories, we remain confident in our strategy to build a more agile, innovation-led and profitable consumer business for the long term,” D’Souza added.

