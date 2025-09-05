AI could eliminate 99% of jobs by 2030, warns computer science professor

Roman Yampolskiy, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Louisville, has warned that advanced artificial intelligence could make 99 per cent of people unemployed within the next five years. Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett, Yampolskiy said that by 2030, the rapid development of AI capabilities will pose a profound risk to both humanity and global job markets.

Yampolskiy’s stark warning comes in line with predictions made by other prominent voices in the AI field. Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the “Godfather of AI” for his pioneering research, stated earlier this year that AI will “replace everybody” in white-collar roles. He also dismissed the notion that new jobs would be created to offset those losses, arguing that if AI automates nearly all tasks, there will be no meaningful work left for humans.

Similarly, in May, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei projected that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within one to five years, driving unemployment rates up to 20 per cent.

On the podcast, Yampolskiy explained that the technology’s enhanced capabilities will mean machines can outperform humans in almost every cognitive and administrative function, leaving only a small number of roles for people. “We are looking at the possibility of AI displacing nearly all human work,” he cautioned.