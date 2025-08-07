Bill Gates warns Gen Z: AI alone won’t guarantee you a job

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has raised an alarm for Gen Z that Artificial Intelligence will not be enough to secure a stable job. While the billionaire called the new-age technology "fun and empowering", he cautioned that the same tech will wipe out entry-level jobs.
According to a report by Burning Glass Institute, automation threatens 60% of entry-level roles across various sectors. In another report, McKinsey predicted that up to 30% of work hours in the US could be automated, affecting freshers.
Recently, investment banker Goldman Sachs noted that the tech sector's employment rate has been declining ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. The unemployment rate for 20-30-year olds in tech has risen by nearly 3 percentage points since early 2024--4x the increase in the overall jobless rate.
AI is quietly replacing thousands of jobs every month: Report The investment bank said that soike in joblessness is an indicator that AI is gradually taking over white-collar work in the entry-level jobs.
Over 10,000 jobs were cut in July 2025 alone due to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, according to a new report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Since 2023, more than 27,000 jobs have been eliminated with AI explicitly cited as the cause.
AI has now emerged as one of the top five reasons for job losses this year, contributing to a mounting crisis in the U.S. labour market. While layoffs at major companies like Microsoft and Intel have drawn the most attention, the automation wave is far more widespread—and not slowing down.
“AI was cited for over 10,000 cuts last month, and tariff concerns have impacted nearly 6,000 jobs this year,” said Andrew Challenger, SVP and labour expert at the outplacement firm.
TCS CEO who plans to cut 12,000 jobs took home Rs26.5 crore in FY25 – still not the highest paid in IT
The tech industry has borne the brunt of the shift, with thousands of entry-level and mid-tier roles disappearing in recent months. This trend is especially devastating for younger job seekers, with entry-level corporate roles down 15% year-on-year.
Corporate executives have increasingly acknowledged that AI is reducing workforce needs—and not just directly. Many companies are prioritising investments in AI tools over human hiring to brace for future economic uncertainty. That’s accelerating a larger shift toward leaner teams powered by automation.