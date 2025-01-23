Air India unveils AI-powered eZ booking for faster ticket reservations

Air India has taken a significant step towards enhancing customer experience by introducing a cutting-edge AI-powered feature called eZ Booking. Exclusively available to Maharaja Club members, the airline’s loyalty programme, eZ Booking enables passengers to book tickets faster and more efficiently by simply texting or speaking to an AI agent.

This feature simplifies the booking process on Air India’s website by reducing the number of steps, removing unnecessary commands, and enabling customers to provide their travel details in natural language. The move is part of Air India’s broader strategy to integrate advanced technology into its services, streamlining the travel experience for its passengers.

What Makes eZ Booking Special? The eZ Booking system is built on advanced "Agentic AI" technology, designed to function like a personal digital travel agent. Using machine learning, natural language processing, and automation, the system processes complex travel requests and delivers personalised itineraries with minimal human input.

Instead of navigating multiple screens to enter travel dates, destinations, and personal information, customers can now complete bookings with a single conversation. For instance, a traveller might say, “Book me a flight from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow morning," and the AI agent will present an itinerary. If adjustments are needed, the system accommodates simple commands, such as changing the departure time or adding a return flight.

Key Features of eZ Booking Natural Language Interaction: Passengers can describe their travel needs in plain text or speech, making the experience intuitive and user-friendly.

Voice Input: Customers can interact with the AI agent through voice commands, creating a more personalised, human-like booking process.

Streamlined Changes: Modifications to itineraries are easy, requiring just a few simple commands without the hassle of navigating multiple screens.

Award-Winning Design: The innovative eZ Booking system recently won the prestigious Red Dot Design Concepts award, underscoring its exceptional functionality and user-centred design.

The launch of eZ Booking builds on Air India’s successful deployment of its generative AI chatbot, AI.g, introduced in May 2023. AI.g manages over 50,000 customer queries daily and resolves 97% of them without the need for human assistance. Insights from AI.g have helped refine the eZ Booking feature, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.