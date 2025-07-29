            
Amazon exits from Google Shopping Auction

Josh Duggan, co-founder of e-commerce and paid media consultancy Vervaunt in his LinkedIn post noted that Amazon's impression share on Google Shopping Ads dropped to 0 percent in mid-July—a sharp contrast to its previous dominance, where it held a 60%–70% share among Tinuiti's clients.

By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2025 2:23 PM
According to Mike Ryan, head of e-commerce insights at Smarter E-Commerce, Amazon has withdrawn from Google Shopping Ads not only in the U.S. but internationally as well.

Multinational tech giant Amazon has reportedly withdrawn from the Google Shopping auction, following a year of gradual scaling back.

Josh Duggan, who is the co-founder of e-commerce and paid media consultancy Vervaunt, highlighted on LinkedIn that Amazon has kept its shopping coverage paused since the afternoon of July 22nd.

The post noted that Amazon’s impression share on Google Shopping Ads dropped to 0 percent in mid-July—a sharp contrast to its previous dominance, where it held a 60 percent – 70 percent share among Tinuiti’s clients.

In April this year, Amazon began reducing its ad presence on Google Shopping, according to the Google Auction Insights report. Despite Amazon’s withdrawal, other retailers—including Walmart, Shein, and Temu—maintained a significant presence, holding impression shares between 10 percent and 30 percent, according to data from Tinuiti, a full-funnel performance marketing firm.

Duggan's post added, "Overall, the impact is most significant for advertisers who compete directly with Amazon on product, price, or range. With Amazon no longer visible, there’s a clear opportunity for challenger brands to capture more engagement and share."


First Published on Jul 29, 2025 2:22 PM

