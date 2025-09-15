'The spirit of India lives on...': Shubman Gill pens emotional note after big win against Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT
India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill dedicated his team's emphatic seven-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian army.
Chasing a modest 128, India wrapped up the contest with ease. Though Gill (10) and Abhishek Sharma fell early inside the powerplay, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 56-run stand for the third wicket.
After Varma's dismissal in the 13th over, Yadav (unbeaten) joined hands with Shivam Dube, adding 34 runs to guide India to victory.
In a message that resonated far beyond the cricket field, Gill posted on X: "Today’s win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us. The spirit of India lives on both on and off the field. Jai Hind ????????."
Today’s win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us. The spirit of India lives on both on and off the field. Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/HZWC1TDdr0— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 14, 2025
The match also saw some tension at the toss, with Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha.
However, once the action began, Yadav remained composed as the Indian bowlers dismantled the opposition lineup, restricting them to a below-par score.