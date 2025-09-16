India's micro-drama boom: A new battleground for OTT, Gaming, and International Players

The short-form video boom during COVID sparked optimism for micro-dramas in India. Adoption is now rising quickly, yet the sector remains in an exploratory phase, balancing the advantages of low-cost growth against unresolved questions of monetization and platform strategy. In contrast to China and the US, where micro-dramas have already scaled, India’s ecosystem is still nascent, with players testing a range of business models and distribution approaches, as per a report on micro-drama economy by Media Partners Asia.

Demand-Side Dynamics

User demand is growing rapidly. According to Sensor Tower, micro-drama downloads in India grew 113% in Q1 2025. Micro-dramas are seeing uptake in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The format’s mobile-first, low-data design aligns well with Android-dominated distribution, and affordable access across middle-income households.

Most platforms operate freemium models, with monetization largely driven by small-ticket transactional subscriptions.

Online gaming platforms are also entering the space, recognizing its relatively low entry barriers and strong adjacency to their existing user base. Companies such as Zupee and WinZo have announced micro-drama initiatives.

Supply-Side Dynamics

India’s micro-drama landscape is a blend of local and international players. Domestic platforms such as Kuku TV, Flick TV, and ReelSagas are drawing investor interest. Major OTT services are also testing the waters. Amazon MX Player and Zee TV have launched micro-drama initiatives while international, Chinese-originated players like DramaBox and ReelShort are building traction as they drive global scale.

According to MPA estimates, Kuku TV leads with 37 mil. MAUs, followed by DramaBox (2.8 mil.) and ReelShort (1.1 mil.).

Kuku TV continues to expand aggressively with local-language content, has more than 5 mil. paid subscribers with high ARPU.

Kuku TV – 36.7

DramaBox – 2.8

ReelShort – 1.1

Audience & Content Trends

Early adoption skews toward younger female users (18–34), though platforms are widening appeal across age groups by experimenting with different genres. The most popular themes include romance, family drama, workplace stories, and crime thrillers, formats that mirror traditional TV serials but are compressed into high-engagement, mobile-native episodes. Viewers turn to micro-dramas for quick entertainment, emotional connection, and bingeable formats suited to short breaks and commutes.