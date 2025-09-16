Fiverr lays off 30% workforce as company pivots to AI-first future

Fiverr International, the global online services marketplace, announced on Monday that it is laying off 30% of its workforce - about 250 employees - as part of a sweeping restructuring plan aimed at making the company 'AI-first,' Reuters reported.

CEO Micha Kaufman, in a letter to employees, described the transformation as a move to build a leaner and faster organization with a modern, AI-focused infrastructure, the report added.

"We are launching a transformation for Fiverr, to turn Fiverr into an AI-first company that's leaner, faster, with a modern AI-focused tech infrastructure, a smaller team, each with substantially greater productivity, and far fewer management layers," Kaufman wrote.

The company had 762 employees as of December last year. While the specific roles affected were not disclosed, Fiverr emphasized that the job cuts will not materially affect marketplace operations in the near term.

The firm's platform, which connects freelancers with clients seeking digital services such as graphic design, editing, and programming, already relies heavily on automation for ordering, delivery, and payments.

The restructuring echoes similar moves across the country. Companies like Salesforce have also invested heavily in AI tools and machine learning to automate functions like customer service and logistics, often accompanied by significant workforce reductions.