Maharashtra issues new rules for hoardings installation on government land

In a significant move to regulate the use of government land for the installation of hoarding boards across Maharashtra, the government has issued a comprehensive set of detailed instructions and guidelines under Government Resolution.

According to the GR, District Authorities are tasked with identifying suitable government land within their jurisdiction for hoarding installations. These sites must be verified for eligibility, and their exact location, area, and proposed dimensions of the hoarding board must be recorded through an e-tendering process. It is strictly instructed that unsuitable government land must not be approved for hoarding purposes.

The resolution mandates a unified e-tendering process for urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including government and national highways, to ensure transparent allocation of suitable land parcels for hoarding. A district-level committee, comprising the District Collector as chairperson, Deputy Collector, Chief Officer of Urban Local Bodies (Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat), Deputy Engineer (Public Works Department), Police Deputy Superintendent (Home), and representatives from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, is to oversee the process and form a consensus regarding site selection.

Before issuing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the highest bidder, prior governmental approval must be secured. Furthermore, individuals or organizations participating in the bidding process must be registered with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) and possess at least five years of experience in hoarding-related business. The average turnover of the past three financial years must be at least double the reserve price of the government land being tendered.

Successful bidders have the option to display hoardings directly or form joint ventures, subject to prior approval by the district authorities. All bidders must be permanent residents of Maharashtra and registered entities in the state.

To ensure public awareness, the tender details must be published in at least two widely circulated newspapers through an official public notice. A non-refundable participation fee of Rs. 5,000 is applicable for all individuals or organizations wishing to participate in the e-tender.

The district authority is responsible for granting temporary permission to the highest bidder for hoarding installation on government land. The bid amount will be calculated based on the prevailing market value and Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) as specified: for areas outside the metropolitan and key municipal areas, three times the MCLR; for key areas, five times the MCLR. The tenure of the lease is fixed at five years, with the bid amount adjusted to reflect this period.

Once the e-tender process is completed, the selected bidder must pay the bid amount within 15 days. The five-year lease will be granted from the approval date, and after the term ends, a fresh e-tender must be conducted within six months. Failure to do so will hold the concerned authority responsible.

Hoarding installation requires prior permission from the planning authority, and the structure itself must comply with all safety and planning regulations. The lessee is responsible for ensuring that the hoarding does not obstruct public facilities, traffic signals, pedestrian movement, or any safety measures. Any violation of these terms will result in immediate termination of the lease without a hearing.

The government reserves the right to cancel any lease agreement if the actual area utilized exceeds the allocated area, or if any structural irregularity is found. In such cases, the security deposit will be forfeited, and the land will revert to government possession.

It is further clarified that no political party advertisements are permitted on hoardings during election periods.

The annual license fee must be collected in advance for each year, and the amount will not bear any interest. Additionally, the display of any other commercial structures or businesses on the leased land apart from the permitted hoarding board is strictly prohibited.

Monthly monitoring and reporting of hoarding conditions by district authorities are mandatory, and all such records must be digitally maintained and submitted to the government.

Finally, in the event of a breach of any of these conditions, a penal amount equivalent to double the five-year lease amount will be imposed, and the lease will be immediately revoked as per Government Resolution.