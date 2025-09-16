IPS officer issues cyber alert amid Google Gemini's Nano Banana AI craze

ADVERTISEMENT
The viral “Google Gemini Nano Banana AI” trend, which has seen social media flooded with AI-altered celebrity and user images, has prompted warnings from law enforcement about the growing risk of online scams.
Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar issued an advisory on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning citizens against sharing personal photos or data with unverified websites and unauthorised apps that claim to produce Nano Banana-style images. He underlined that while online fads may appear harmless, they can expose unsuspecting users to financial fraud and long-term data misuse.
ఇంటర్నెట్లో ట్రెండింగ్ లతో జాగ్రత్త!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 14, 2025
'నానో బనానా' ట్రెండింగ్ మాయలో పడి.. వ్యక్తిగత సమాచారాన్ని ఇంటర్నెట్ లో కుమ్మరిస్తే ఇలాంటి మోసాలే జరుగుతాయి.
ఒక్క క్లిక్తోనే బ్యాంక్ ఖాతాల్లో ఉన్న డబ్బు నేరగాళ్ల చేతుల్లోకి పోతుంది.
ఫేక్ వెబ్సైట్లు, అనధికార యాప్లకు ఫోటోలు/వ్యక్తిగత… pic.twitter.com/ZqmsqZ0wOi
“Trends vanish, but data uploaded to fraudulent platforms is almost impossible to retrieve,” he warned in a translated post. To drive home the point, Sajjanar shared a screenshot of a news report detailing how one user became a scam victim after attempting to join the Nano Banana wave.
The officer’s post quickly gained traction online, drawing attention from key authorities including the Prime Minister’s Office, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His alert has intensified calls for greater public vigilance as cybercriminals continue to exploit viral phenomena for profit.
To stay safe, Sajjanar highlighted several steps for users:
Use only the official Google Gemini app to generate Nano Banana images. It comes pre-installed on modern Android devices and can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store for iPhones. No third-party app has the capability to create these stylised images.
Avoid posting Nano Banana images on public platforms. Even AI-generated content may reveal personal information, leaving individuals vulnerable to privacy breaches.
Limit sharing of such images to close friends and family to prevent misuse by scammers. The warning serves as a reminder that while AI-powered trends capture the imagination of users, they can also become fertile ground for fraudsters.