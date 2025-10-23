Anthropic in talks with Google for massive cloud deal worth tens of billions

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup behind the Claude chatbot, is in discussions with Google to secure additional computing power valued in the high tens of billions of dollars, according to a report from Bloomberg News.
The potential deal, which remains under negotiation, would see Google’s parent company, Alphabet, provide cloud computing services to Anthropic.
The talks underscore the escalating competition — and escalating costs — in the AI industry, where access to computing infrastructure has become a defining factor for companies racing to train and deploy increasingly complex models.
Anthropic counts both Google and Amazon among its largest investors and has emerged as one of OpenAI’s most formidable rivals. The startup’s Claude chatbot has gained traction among enterprise customers, contributing to what insiders say is a sharp increase in revenue.
Just last week, Reuters reported that Anthropic is projecting its annualized revenue run rate could more than double — and possibly nearly triple — next year, driven by enterprise adoption. The company aims to reach an annual revenue run rate of about $9 billion by the end of 2025, according to internal targets.