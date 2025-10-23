MIB extends deadline for stakeholder comments on OTT accessibility guidelines to Nov 7

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended the deadline for submitting comments on the draft Guidelines for Accessibility of Content on Platforms of Publishers of Online Curated Content (OTT Platforms) for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment to November 7, 2025.
In a notice issued on October 22, the ministry said that the earlier deadline of October 22, 2025, has been extended to allow stakeholders and members of the public more time to share their inputs. Comments can be submitted in Word or PDF format to digital-media@mib.gov.in.
The draft guidelines, released on October 7, mark a landmark effort to make digital entertainment and information on OTT platforms accessible to persons with disabilities. The move aligns with India’s constitutional guarantees and international commitments to inclusivity and equal access.
According to the draft, the proposed framework seeks to ensure that individuals with hearing and visual impairments can access, enjoy, and engage with online curated content through features such as closed and open captions, audio descriptions, and Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation.
Once finalized, the guidelines will mandate that all new content uploaded on OTT platforms must include at least one accessibility feature within six months of notification. Platforms will also be required to make their entire content libraries fully accessible within 24 months.
To ensure effective implementation, the ministry plans to establish a monitoring committee chaired by a Joint Secretary-level officer. The committee will conduct quarterly reviews to track progress, address grievances, and issue compliance directives across the OTT ecosystem.
OTT platforms have earlier told Storyboard18 that the draft is “ambitious yet futuristic”, noting that while the intent is commendable, the scale of adaptation required will demand close collaboration between the government, OTT players, and accessibility experts.