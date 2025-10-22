BCCI opens tender for 'Official Partner Rights' of Women’s Premier League 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the Official Partner Rights for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) through a tender process.
In a notice issued on October 22, 2025, BCCI announced the release of the Request for Quotations (RFQ) document, which outlines the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.
Interested parties can purchase the RFQ for a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh plus applicable GST (total ₹1.18 lakh) for Indian entities, or USD 1,140 for foreign entities. The RFQ will be shared only upon confirmation of payment, and proof of payment must be emailed to rfq@bcci.tv as per the prescribed format.
Read more: Women’s World Cup 2025 set to deliver 70% surge in ad revenues; India-game TV spots up 40%, OTT CPMs up 50%
According to the board, the last date to purchase the RFQ is November 12, while clarifications can be sought until November 14. The final submission of proposals is due by November 21, 2025.
“Any interested party wishing to submit a quotation is required to purchase the RFQ,” the BCCI said in the notice, adding that purchasing the document does not automatically entitle a bidder to submit a proposal.
The governing body also clarified that bids will only be accepted for product categories that are not listed as “Blocked” or “Prohibited” in the RFQ.
The blocked product categories, where BCCI already has existing sponsors, include:
- Financial Services and Banking
- Passenger Vehicles (Four-Wheelers)
- Water Solutions, Pipes and Accessories
- Nutrition
Meanwhile, prohibited categories - which are not permitted under the WPL’s commercial framework - include:
- Alcohol Products
- Betting and Real Money Gaming
- Cryptocurrency
- Tobacco
- Any product or service considered offensive to public morals, such as pornography.
For transparency, the BCCI has stated that it reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage without providing reasons.
Payments for RFQ purchase must be made to the Bank of Maharashtra’s Fort Branch (Mumbai) for Indian entities, or via Bank of New York (New York) as the correspondent bank for international bidders.
The tender, issued by Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, is part of BCCI’s continuing effort to build commercial momentum around the Women’s Premier League, which has quickly emerged as one of the most-watched women’s sports leagues globally.