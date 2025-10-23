HUL boosts ad spends to Rs 1,661 crore in Q2 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday reported a 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26, even as the FMCG major stepped up its advertising investments.
The maker of Dove, Horlicks and Lakme posted a net profit of Rs 2,694 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 2,595 crore in the corresponding period last year. WHile, on standalone basis, the company's profit increased to Rs 2,690 crore in Q2 FY26--up 2.9% YoY.
Advertising and promotional (A&P) expenses rose 10.6% YoY to Rs 1,661 crore during the July–September quarter, compared to Rs 1,501 crore a year ago. HUL's AdEx was marginally higher even on sequential basis. In June quarter Q1 FY26, its ad expenses stood at Rs 1,656 crore.
On standalone basis, HUL spent Rs 1,527 crore on ads and promotion during Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,464 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations grew 2.1% YoY to Rs 16,034 crore. Among segments, home care led the contribution with Rs 5,664 crore, followed by foods at Rs 3,869 crore, beauty & well-being at Rs 3,732 crore, and personal care at Rs 2,425 crore.
The total sales of HUL stood at Rs 16,061 crore--up 2% during the quarter, while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA] for the quarter declined to Rs 3,729 crore YoY compared to Rs 3,793 crores in Q2 FY24. Notably, the EBITDA margin declined by 90 bps as against Q2 FY25 at at 23.2% in the current fiscal year.