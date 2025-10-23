Rishi Sunak takes on new role at the Sunday Times; Internet calls him ‘The most employed man’

ADVERTISEMENT
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to be keeping exceptionally busy since leaving office — so much so that his expanding portfolio of roles has become the subject of viral internet humour.
Sunak, who began his career as an investment banker, has taken on several high-profile advisory positions in recent months. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as a Senior Adviser to Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and AI startup Anthropic.
Now, he has added another title to his résumé — columnist for The Sunday Times. The announcement of his latest role has sparked a wave of light-hearted reactions across social media platforms.
Many online users were quick to draw connections between Sunak’s relentless work schedule and his father-in-law, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who famously championed a 70-hour work week.
Being NRN’s son in law is tough. Man is working 10 different jobs just to impress FiL and stay married after getting fired from a govt job. https://t.co/9reLjfha3T— Sanjeev (@geniusparadox) October 22, 2025
“Being NRN’s son-in-law is tough. Man is working 10 different jobs just to impress FiL and stay married after getting fired from a government job,” one X (formerly Twitter) user joked.
Another quipped: “Narayana Murthy making sure this man works 70 hours a week.”
Others chimed in with remarks such as, “How many jobs is he gonna take up just to please his father-in-law?” and “Trying to impress Father-in-Law even after 16 years of marriage.”
Internet has even gone as far as calling him ‘The most employed man on the block’. Sunak’s expanding CV has also inspired a flurry of posts dubbing him “the most employed man on the block.”
“I open Twitter and this man takes up a new job,” one user wrote, while another commented: “How can the UK job market recover when Rishi keeps grabbing everything that pops up?”
“At this rate, Rishi Sunak will take more jobs than AI,” another user joked.
While the former Prime Minister’s new roles continue to make headlines, they’ve also ensured that Rishi Sunak’s post-political career remains firmly in the public eye — and on the trending list.