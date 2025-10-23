Tata Tech to recruit more Americans as new H-1B visa fees loom under Trump administration

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Technologies will increase the recruitment of local nationals in the United States, its top executive confirmed, as the Indian engineering services firm adapts to US President Donald Trump’s latest immigration policies targeting foreign workers.
The Trump administration recently announced plans to impose steep new fees on H-1B visas—a programme widely used by major technology firms such as Amazon and Meta Platforms—arguing the move would protect American jobs and wages from overseas competition.
Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, spoke in an interview with Reuters on Friday. He said that as they react and respond to the change in legislation in and around visas, it will mean that they will be recruiting more local nationals in the United States.
According to US government data, Indian nationals made up nearly three-fourths of all H-1B visa recipients last year.
Expanding local presence
The Pune-based company, which provides engineering and technology services to clients in the automotive, aerospace and heavy machinery sectors across more than two dozen countries, employs over 12,000 people worldwide, including in the US.
While Tata Technologies does not disclose country-specific financials, North America accounted for roughly 20% of its ₹5,168 crore (US$587.97 million) revenue in FY2024–25.
The firm’s client portfolio includes Jaguar Land Rover, Vietnam’s electric carmaker VinFast, and Boeing. Across key global markets such as China, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States, more than 70% of Tata Tech’s workforce already consists of local nationals.
Indian engineering service providers—many of which depend heavily on outsourced projects from US corporations—have been under strain as clients in the automotive sector grapple with tariffs and shifting trade policies.
However, Harris remains optimistic about growth prospects in the United States.
He said that as market continues to be a very vibrant and important market they see a pickup in the United States in the next six to nine months now that their customers have come to terms with the new tariff regime.
