Apple to globally ship Made-in-India iPhone 16 post-launch

Apple Inc, is poised to make a major shift in its productions strategy with the release of its iPhone 16 series, which will be manufactured in India and available globally shortly after its official launch today, as per reports. This marks a historic move in Apple's manufacturing approach by prioritizing Indian facilities for the first global shipments of a new product.
Scheduled for unveiling at Apple's "Glowtime" event today at 10:30 pm IST, the iPhone 16 series is expected to hit stores within 10 to 12 days of its introduction.
Production has been facilitated by Foxconn, Apple's key manufacturing partner, who has initiated the assembly of these models in India well ahead of the launch. This strategy not only diversifies Apple's manufacturing footprint but also enhances its participation in one of the world's rapidly expanding smartphone markets.
The new series promises substantial enhancements including larger displays and cutting-edge AI capabilities. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro and and Pro Max are rumoured to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens respectively, equipped with thinner bezels to maximize visual real estate. All models in the series will be powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, which offers superior performance and improved energy efficiency.
For camera aficionados, the Pro models will reportedly include a 5x telephoto lens, providing remarkable zoom capabilities. Furthermore, all iPhone 16 devices will incorporate new energy-efficient display technology, setting new standards in visual output and battery life.
This shift to manufacture iPhones in India for global distribution shortly after their release represents a pivotal milestone for the country's tech industry. It not only elevates India's stature within the international supply chain but also underscores Apple's commitment to its "Make in India" initiative.
As the launch hour approaches, the market anticipation is palpable, with industry observers predicting that this move could redefine global manufacturing trends and strengthen India's position in the global tech area.