Apple turns to Google’s Gemini to supercharge the next generation of Siri

Apple has entered into an unexpected alliance with Google to accelerate its push into artificial intelligence, announcing that Google’s Gemini models will power key elements of the next generation of Siri and Apple’s broader AI platform.

The two technology giants said on Monday that they have signed a multi-year agreement under which Google will provide its Gemini AI models and cloud infrastructure to support Apple’s foundational AI systems. These technologies will be used to deliver new features that are scheduled to roll out later this year, including a significantly upgraded Siri.

The partnership signals a notable shift for Apple, which has traditionally preferred to develop core technologies in-house. By choosing Google’s AI stack, the iPhone maker is acknowledging the pace and scale of innovation required to compete in the rapidly evolving generative AI race.

Also read: OpenAI purchases Torch in $100 million deal to enhance medical AI capabilities

In a joint statement, the companies said Apple selected Gemini after evaluating multiple options. They added that Google’s technology offered the strongest base on which Apple could build its own models and user experiences.

The integration is expected to enhance Siri’s ability to understand context, generate more natural responses, and carry out complex tasks across apps and services. While Apple will continue to run its own “Apple Foundation Models,” Gemini will provide the underlying intelligence and computing power that makes those capabilities possible.

For Google, the deal expands the reach of Gemini into hundreds of millions of Apple devices, turning one of its biggest competitors into a major customer of its AI and cloud platforms.

Also read: 97% Amazon devices compatible with Alexa+ as company pushes AI assistant adoption

The announcement comes as Apple races to catch up with rivals that have moved quickly to embed generative AI into consumer products. With Gemini now part of its AI stack, Apple is betting that a blend of its own software ecosystem and Google’s advanced models can deliver a more powerful and competitive Siri in the months ahead.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 9:43 AM