GTPL Hathway Q3 profit up 8.9%, revenue grows 5.1%

GTPL invested Rs 384 crore in FY25 to strengthen its cable and broadband infrastructure. For FY26, it aims to return to its 18% CAGR.

GTPL Hathway reported moderate growth in profit and revenue in the third quarter of FY26, supported by higher operating income and a marginal expansion in margins.

The wireline broadband and cable TV operator posted a net profit of Rs 11 crore for the December quarter, up 8.9 per cent from Rs 10.1 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.1 per cent year on year to Rs 932.6 crore, compared with Rs 887.2 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 7.2 per cent to Rs 113.3 crore from Rs 105.7 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin improved to 12.1 per cent from 11.9 per cent.

GTPL Hathway said its cable television business had 9.4 million active subscribers at the end of the quarter, including 8.7 million paying customers. The company also launched GTPL Infinity, a pan-India, HITS-based platform aimed at scaling content delivery.

The company is expanding operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, the north-eastern states, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

Its homepass network stood at 5.95 million, with about 75 per cent of the network capable of fibre-to-the-X conversion. Average monthly data consumption per customer rose 12 per cent from a year earlier to 410GB.

