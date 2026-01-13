Taj Hotels secures trademark registration for sound mark, protecting sonic identity

The sound mark was registered across Classes 9, 35, and 43, covering software, mobile applications for hotel booking and accommodation management, advertising and promotion, customer loyalty programs, and services related to temporary accommodation and food & drink. (Image Source: Justdial)

On January 7, Taj Hotels secured a trademark registration for a unique sound mark, providing statutory protection to the audio identifier used in connection with its hospitality services, according to a Bar and Bench report.

The registered sound mark consists of the musical notes D, E, E, G, A, E in D major, with a 4/4 time signature and a tempo of 130 beats per minute. The application was filed as a sound mark under the Trade Marks Act, recognizing sound as a valuable brand asset.

This move highlights the growing importance of multi-sensory branding in an experience-driven market, where hospitality brands engage consumers through more than just visuals, added the report.

The sound mark was registered across Classes 9, 35, and 43, covering software, mobile applications for hotel booking and accommodation management, advertising and promotion, customer loyalty programs, and services related to temporary accommodation and food & drink. The registration is valid for 10 years from the application date and is renewable for further 10-year periods, as per the report.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 9:41 AM