Omnicom and Google launch new search agent to decode consumer intent in the AI era

At CES 2026, Omnicom Media has unveiled a new partnership initiative with Google aimed at redefining how brands understand and activate search in the age of generative AI.

According to Digiday, Omnicom has developed what it calls a “consumer prompt insights tool,” an agentic solution built in collaboration with Google that gives brands deeper visibility into evolving search behavior and consumer intent. The new agent draws from a broad set of search signals to help marketers understand not just what consumers are searching for, but why.

The effort builds on Omnicom’s broader Future of Search program with Google and follows the debut of a next-generation search agent the companies introduced at CES 2025.

Omnicom’s push is rooted in research led by Joanna O’Connell, chief intelligence officer at Omnicom Media, which examines how influence is changing as AI reshapes discovery. O’Connell said the company’s goal is to understand what truly drives consumer decisions now that traditional information gaps between brands and buyers are disappearing.

With generative AI and conversational search, people no longer rely on short keyword queries. Instead, they ask detailed, context-rich questions that reveal much higher intent. For example, rather than searching “vacuum cleaner,” consumers might ask about the best wet vacuum for cleaning sandy, wet surfaces for specific use cases. According to Megan Pagliuca, chief product officer at Omnicom Media North America, this shift produces far richer intent signals than traditional keyword-based search ever could.

The new agent allows Omnicom’s clients to tap into that deeper intent, helping them adapt their content, search strategy, and marketing investments accordingly. The tool has already demonstrated practical impact. Jillian Davis, director of marketing technology at Cox Automotive, said the agent has shortened competitive analysis cycles from weeks to days and is now informing everything from paid search planning to content development and retail partnerships.

Omnicom executives say the value of these insights extends well beyond search teams. Michael Sondak, senior vice president of search at Omnicom Media North America, explained that as previously siloed data sources are unified through the agent, teams can spot emerging demand trends, identify new content opportunities, restructure advertising approaches, and refine site content more effectively.

Google is providing Omnicom expanded access to its data from Google Insights, Keyword Planner, Search Console, and Gemini — all of which is now agent-readable. According to Dru Sil, executive director of product strategy for Omnicom’s Omni platform, the system can output everything from query categorization by industry intent to full campaign content development.

The impact of the new approach is expected to extend across the media mix. Pagliuca said the insights are already influencing how budgets are allocated, with greater emphasis on influencer marketing and ensuring brand content is discoverable within large language models.

As AI-driven search continues to transform consumer behavior, Omnicom’s latest initiative signals how agencies are reengineering their playbooks to keep brands visible, relevant, and influential in a radically changing discovery ecosystem.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 10:22 AM