Infosys and ATP launch AI chatbot ‘Ally’, extend technology partnership till 2028

Infosys and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday announced the launch of an AI-powered chatbot called Ally, alongside an extension of their technology partnership through 2028.

The chatbot will be available across ATP’s digital platforms and is designed to provide users with information such as match statistics, tournament schedules, player records and head-to-head data. It can be used by fans, journalists, players and coaches to access verified tennis-related information in a conversational format.

Ally is built on Infosys Topaz, the company’s generative AI platform, and is connected to the ATP Stats Centre. According to the companies, the system is designed to return fact-based responses drawn from official ATP data. It includes safeguards such as content filters, personal data protection and checks intended to limit incorrect or misleading information.

Also read: Apple assures Siri users their data stays private even as Google Gemini powers new AI features

Infosys has been ATP’s Digital Innovation Partner since 2015 and has previously worked on platforms including the ATP app, PlayerZone and the ATP Stats Centre. The extended agreement will continue this collaboration through 2028.

The two organisations also said they have continued work on ATP’s Carbon Tracker platform, which allows players to track and offset emissions linked to travel on the tennis tour. The tool was first launched in 2023 and was updated earlier this year.

ATP said the use of AI and data tools is becoming more central to how the organisation manages information for players and fans, while Infosys said Ally is intended to provide structured access to tennis data through conversational interfaces.

Also read: OpenAI purchases Torch in $100 million deal to enhance medical AI capabilities

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 10:01 AM