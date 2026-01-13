OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal joins $3.2 million seed round in beauty startup Dazzl

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, PRISM (formerly OYO), has infused capital into Dazzl, an on-demand beauty and wellness services startup, as part of a $3.2 million seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round, which marks Dazzl’s first institutional fundraise, also saw participation from a group of founders and operators including former OYO executives Maninder Gulati and Abhinav Sinha, Shadowfax chief executive and co-founder Abhishek Bansal, and Sameer Brij Verma, founder of Northpoint Capital and former managing director and partner at Nexus Venture Partners.

Dazzl said the funding will be used to build a quick-commerce platform for beauty and wellness services, with a focus on validating and scaling its consumer proposition across select micro-markets in Bengaluru. The company plans to invest in hyperlocal operations, go-to-market playbooks, core technology and training systems.

Founded by Komal Solanki, an IIT Delhi and Harvard Business School alum, and Ashish Bajpai, an IIT Kanpur graduate, the startup offers at-home beauty and wellness services with delivery times of as little as 10 minutes, removing the need for advance appointments.

“Over the next 12 months, we plan to expand across Bengaluru and demonstrate strong consumer adoption and repeat usage across clusters,” said Ashish Bajpai, co-founder and chief operating officer of Dazzl. “Our focus is on building a repeatable technology and operations playbook that enables disciplined expansion across new cities.”

Naman Lahoty, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said consumer behaviour was increasingly shifting towards immediacy, extending from products to services. “Dazzl is building a new operating model for beauty and wellness that is designed for speed, reliability and everyday use,” he said.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 11:08 AM