Google showcases new Gemini features for Google TV focused on search, personalization, and voice control

Google is deepening its push to transform the television experience with artificial intelligence. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the company unveiled a new set of Gemini AI features for Google TV that will soon roll out to consumer devices, building on the initial launch of Gemini on TVs in November.

The upcoming updates are designed to make televisions easier to navigate, more conversational, and significantly more personalized. Google will first deploy the new Gemini features on select TCL televisions before expanding availability to other Google TV devices in the coming months.

Built specifically for large-screen environments, Gemini for Google TV enables viewers to interact with their television using natural language. Users can ask the TV to find something to watch, request a recap of a series, or seek recommendations based on multiple people’s tastes. Gemini can also help identify movies or shows when viewers remember only fragments, such as part of the plot or the name of an actor.

The assistant’s responses appear through a visually rich interface that blends text, imagery, video context, and live sports information, depending on the query. Google says this adaptive framework allows Gemini to tailor its answers to each situation in a more immersive and intuitive way.

Beyond entertainment, Google is positioning the television as an educational tool. During its CES demonstrations, the company showed how Gemini can provide interactive deep dives into topics users want to learn about. The TV presents narrated overviews that simplify complex subjects, while allowing viewers to ask follow-up questions to explore them further.

Gemini will also integrate tightly with Google Photos. Users can search their personal photo and video libraries for specific people, places, or moments, apply artistic effects using AI, and turn those memories into cinematic-style slideshows.

One of the most practical upgrades may be Gemini’s ability to optimize TV settings through simple voice commands. Instead of navigating menus, viewers can say things like “the screen is too dim” or “I can’t hear the dialogue,” and Gemini will automatically adjust the appropriate settings without interrupting the content.

Google noted that these features will require devices to be running Android TV OS 14 or higher and connected to the internet. Availability will vary by language, country, and device, and users must be signed in with a Google account to access the Gemini TV experience.

With these enhancements, Google is aiming to redefine how people interact with their TVs — making the screen not just a source of entertainment, but a conversational, adaptive, and intelligent companion in the living room.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 9:16 AM