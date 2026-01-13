Meta appoints Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman

Dina Powell McCormick brings more than 25 years of experience at the highest levels of global finance, national security, and economic development.

Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman.

McCormick served as an invaluable member of Meta’s Board of Directors, and she’s been deeply engaged as the tech company accelerated their pursuit of frontier AI and personal superintelligence, highlighted the company in its statement.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” said Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

McCormick will be a member of Meta’s management team, helping guide the company’s overall strategy and execution. She will partner with the compute and infrastructure teams to ensure Meta's multi-billion-dollar investments execute against their goals and drive positive economic impact in the communities where they operate around the world. Further, she will drive an effort to build new strategic capital partnerships and find innovative ways to expand Meta's long-term investment capacity, added the statement.

McCormick brings more than 25 years of experience at the highest levels of global finance, national security, and economic development.

Read More: Meta dismisses Instagram data leak claims after password reset scare rattles users

McCormick spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as a partner in senior leadership roles, including serving on the firm’s Management Committee and leading its Global Sovereign Investment Banking business.

During her tenure, she spearheaded some of the firm’s most influential and successful economic development initiatives, including 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses, and One Million Black Women, programs that have driven long-term economic growth and opportunity around the world.

In public service, McCormick has served two US presidents. She was Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald J. Trump and served as a Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush. Most recently, she was Vice Chair, President, and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 8:40 AM