India should aim to become global hub for AI use cases, IT secretary S Krishnan says

India should position itself as the world’s leading centre for practical artificial intelligence applications in order to expand the technology’s reach across industries and users, electronics and information technology secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by Nasscom, Krishnan said India would continue to remain open to global AI companies while also building its own domestic capabilities in areas such as large language models and data centres. The goal, he said, is to ensure wider access to AI tools and reduce long-term dependence on foreign platforms.

Krishnan said the government’s upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month, would focus on how countries can cooperate on AI policy while also making AI resources more accessible. The summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers and industry representatives.

He added that India’s large population, startup ecosystem and technology workforce give it an advantage in creating a wide range of AI applications. These use cases, he said, could make AI relevant to more people and sectors.

Krishnan also spoke about the importance of developing sovereign AI capabilities, arguing that having more countries with advanced technology capacity would strengthen the global ecosystem. He said this would give nations more choices and reduce overreliance on a small number of suppliers.

Highlighting India’s role in the semiconductor sector, Krishnan noted that a significant portion of the global chip design workforce is based in the country, much of it working in global capability centres. He said this should eventually translate into Indian-owned intellectual property and locally developed semiconductor products.

Earlier in the day, US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor announced that India would be invited to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative focused on securing supply chains for silicon, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. The initiative is aimed at building more resilient technology supply chains and reducing reliance on China for critical materials and components.

Krishnan welcomed the move, saying it reflected India’s position as a trusted partner in global technology and manufacturing networks.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 10:07 AM