Arattai app: How to download and use India’s homegrown WhatsApp rival

Arattai, developed by Zoho, is positioning itself as a homegrown alternative to WhatsApp. Arattai is an Indian chat and calling app available on Android, iPhone, desktop, and TV. The free messaging and calling app offers voice and video calls, media sharing, group chats, stories, channels, and even online meetings. Built with accessibility in mind, it is optimised for low-end devices and weaker networks. Calls are already end-to-end encrypted, while full message encryption is being rolled out in stages.
Downloading
Android users can download the app by visiting Google Play, searching for Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation), and tapping Install. Alternatively, the official Arattai website directs users to the store listing. Experts advise avoiding third-party APKs to ensure authenticity.
On iPhone, users can find the app in the App Store by searching for Arattai Messenger and confirming Zoho as the developer. The official website also redirects to the iOS listing.
Setting up an account
Once installed, users select their country and enter a mobile number, which is verified with a one-time password (OTP). Permissions for contacts, microphone, camera, and notifications must then be granted. A profile name and photo can be added for easier recognition.
Starting chats and importing contacts
If granted access, Arattai automatically identifies which contacts already use the app. Others can be invited via the in-app share option through SMS. Users can begin 1:1 or group chats via the chat icon and send text, voice notes, photos, videos, and documents. Calls can also be initiated directly within a conversation.
Features beyond chat
Beyond messaging, Arattai offers groups for discussion, channels for broadcasting updates, and stories for temporary posts. Its Meetings feature lets users schedule sessions with titles, time zones, and co-hosts.
The platform also supports desktop and web access on Windows, macOS, and Linux, with login enabled by pairing devices via Settings > Devices. On Android TV, the “Arattai – Secure Communication” app can be downloaded, with sign-in handled through a QR code.
Privacy and troubleshooting
Although calls are fully encrypted, reports indicate that end-to-end message encryption is still being phased in. Until then, users are advised not to share sensitive information in plain text. Regular updates are recommended to access the latest security fixes.
If OTPs fail to arrive, users should double-check their number, request a resend, or opt for voice verification. For problems with notifications or calls, it is worth reviewing app permissions and ensuring battery optimisation settings are not interfering.