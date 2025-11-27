ChatGPT Voice Mode integrated into main interface as OpenAI rolls out major update

The rollout marks one of ChatGPT’s most notable interface changes in recent months, positioning Voice as a core part of everyday interactions with the AI.

OpenAI has introduced a significant update to ChatGPT by embedding its Voice mode directly into the main chat interface, streamlining how users interact with the AI across smartphones and the web. The company stated that the feature is now being rolled out to all users, who will need to update their ChatGPT app to access the integrated voice functionality.

The move marks an end to the earlier, more cumbersome workflow that required users to switch to a separate voice-only interface to speak with the chatbot. Previously, voice interactions ran through a dedicated screen with limited controls, including response playback and mute or video toggles, making the experience distinct from standard text-based chats.

With the new update, users can now speak to ChatGPT within the main chat window, enabling spoken queries, visual outputs and text-based responses to coexist in one place. The integration is intended to create a more natural and fluid conversation flow, allowing users to talk, watch responses appear in real time, review past messages and view visual elements such as images or maps without navigating away.

You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.



You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages, and see visuals like images or maps in real time.



Rolling out to all users on mobile and web. Just update your app. pic.twitter.com/emXjNpn45w — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 25, 2025

OpenAI stated on X that users can talk, observe answers as they are generated and see supporting visuals within the same view, reinforcing its aim of making ChatGPT feel more seamless and intuitive.

The enhanced mode retains all existing capabilities of ChatGPT’s multimodal system, including the ability to generate visual content. The update is expected to be particularly helpful for users who rely on voice-driven workflows or prefer hands-free interactions.

For users who favour the older interface, OpenAI has provided the option to return to the previous layout. This can be done by navigating to Settings, selecting Voice Mode and enabling the “separate mode” option, which restores the classic split between voice and text environments.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 12:50 PM