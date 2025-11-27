Blinkit boost: Eternal infuses Rs 600 crore amid quick-commerce arms race

Albinder Dhindsa stated in the company's Q2 FY26 shareholder letter that the goal is to scale the dark-store network to 3,000 stores by March 2027. This target represents a near-doubling of the current footprint.

Eternal, the parent company of quick-commerce platform Blinkit, has injected ₹600 crore into its subsidiary, according to regulatory filings. This capital infusion marks the third this year for Blinkit, following ₹500 crore in January and ₹1,500 crore in February.

The total investment for 2025 now stands at ₹2,600 crore. As per reports, an Eternal spokesperson confirmed the infusion, describing it as a regular cash injection to support Blinkit's network expansion, growth initiatives, operating losses, working capital, and capital expenditure.This latest funding round coincides with a period of rising competitive intensity in the quick-commerce sector in India.

Industry analysts report a sustained push among major players to secure monthly grocery baskets, expand dark-store networks, and increase promotional activities. This environment is contributing to an ongoing cycle of cash burn and discounting, projected to continue over the next few quarters. Blinkit's rivals are also actively raising capital.

Zepto recently completed a $450 million million funding round, providing fresh resources for subsidizing deliveries and adjusting platform fees, which have already impacted competitive dynamics this year. Simultaneously, Swiggy is proceeding with a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) aiming to raise ₹10,000 crore, positioning its Instamart quick-commerce division for increased investment.Blinkit has announced an aggressive expansion strategy. CEO Albinder Dhindsa stated in the company's Q2 FY26 shareholder letter that the goal is to scale the dark-store network to 3,000 stores by March 2027. This target represents a near-doubling of the current footprint.

As of the September quarter, Blinkit operated 1,816 dark stores, an increase from 1,544 in the previous quarter and 791 a year earlier. The company added 272 stores during Q2 alone. Dhindsa projects the company will reach 2,100 stores by December 2025, exceeding earlier guidance of 2,000. He informed shareholders that maintaining the quarterly rate of net store additions should enable the company to reach 3,000 stores by March 2027.The continued capital deployment by Blinkit, alongside upcoming fundraises from Zepto and Swiggy, indicates the quick-commerce market is entering a phase with high investment levels.

Companies are preparing for increased penetration, reduced delivery times, and larger basket sizes. The next few quarters are expected to feature intensified expansion strategies, including rapid dark-store rollouts and aggressive user-acquisition incentives, as the competition for market leadership increases.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 10:31 AM