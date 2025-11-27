ChatGPT joins WPL as premier partner in BCCI’s latest commercial push

BCCI President Mithun Manhas stated that the confidence shown by leading Indian and international brands reflects the WPL’s rapid commercial rise.

The Women’s Premier League is poised for a significant commercial expansion, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India finalising sponsorship agreements collectively worth Rs 48 crore for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, as per reports. The new slate of partners underscores the league’s rising market value and its growing stature as the world’s most commercially robust women’s cricket property.

ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water will enter the league as Premier Partners for the next two editions, marking one of the most notable additions to the WPL’s sponsorship framework. Their entry signals increasing brand confidence in women’s cricket and reflects the league’s widening global visibility.

Long-time supporter CEAT has renewed its role as the Strategic Time-Out Partner, extending an association that dates back to the inaugural season. Bisleri, meanwhile, has been introduced as the Beverage Partner, further strengthening the WPL’s roster of consumer-focused brands.

The league’s commercial lineup now stands as follows:

Existing partners – TATA Group as Title Partner; Sintex and Herbalife as Premier Partners; and CEAT as Strategic Time-Out Partner following its renewal.

New partners for 2026–27 – ChatGPT and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water as Premier Partners; and Bisleri as Beverage Partner.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas stated that the confidence shown by leading Indian and international brands reflects the WPL’s rapid commercial rise. Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia noted that the new entrants bring varied strengths that will elevate both fan engagement and the broader growth of women’s cricket. WPL Chairperson Jayesh George said the league continues to reshape the landscape for women’s sport globally and that the renewal of CEAT alongside the onboarding of new partners demonstrates the strong value proposition the WPL offers its commercial stakeholders.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 9:48 AM