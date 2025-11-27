Nvidia CEO urges staff to automate everything with AI, says jobs remain secure

Nvidia’s insistence on embedding AI deeply into its internal culture is bolstered by its financial performance.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has instructed employees to automate every task that can reasonably be automated using artificial intelligence, signalling a firm internal shift towards AI-first working practices. Addressing staff at an all-hands meeting following the company’s latest quarterly results, he responded to concerns raised by some managers who had reportedly encouraged teams to slow their AI adoption, and stated that automation should not be restricted but actively accelerated, as reported by Business Insider.

Huang stated that employees ought to treat AI tools as fundamental to their daily workflows, positioning automation as a driver of operational efficiency and product velocity. His comments come as Nvidia maintains its dominance in global AI infrastructure, with its data-centre GPUs powering a significant share of model training and inference systems worldwide.

He informed employees that despite industry-wide anxieties about job displacement, Nvidia is expanding its workforce at speed. Thousands of employees have been added recently, he said, with further hiring underway, noting with humour that office parking has become strained due to rapid headcount growth. He added that based on current project demands and the company’s product roadmap, Nvidia could still be short by nearly 10,000 staff, although recruitment must remain paced to ensure adequate training, integration, and alignment of new hires.

Huang’s push reflects broader trends in the technology sector. Microsoft, Meta, and Google have begun evaluating staff on their use of AI tools in areas such as coding, documentation, and decision-making, while Amazon is exploring deeper deployment of AI-powered coding assistants following internal demand. Huang also noted that Nvidia engineers use Cursor, an AI-driven coding tool, and encouraged employees to keep working with AI systems even when initial outputs are imperfect, urging a continuous-improvement approach in which iterative usage strengthens both results and the tools themselves.

Nvidia’s insistence on embedding AI deeply into its internal culture is bolstered by its financial performance. The company recently exceeded a market valuation of $4 trillion and posted quarterly revenue of more than $57 billion, fuelled primarily by sustained global demand for its AI chips.

