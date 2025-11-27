Ajay Mehta steps down after 11 years steering Content Strategy at WPP Media

Ajay Mehta has exited WPP Media after more than eleven years, marking the end of a tenure in which he played a central role in shaping the network’s content and creative services vision, as per reports. He most recently served as Head — Content & Creative Services at WPP Media and had previously held the position of Chief Content Officer at Mindshare India.

Mehta is widely credited with building and scaling the branded-content vertical at Mindshare and GroupM, now WPP Media, as he developed content partnerships into a strategic strength for the organisation. Under his leadership, this function evolved into a comprehensive model linking brands with publishers, creators, platforms and entertainment ecosystems, designed to deliver both cultural relevance and tangible business outcomes.

With a career of nearly two decades in marketing communications and strategy, Mehta has worked with prominent agencies including Mindshare, Ogilvy and Publicis India, where he led extensive content and brand partnership initiatives for clients across FMCG, telecom, retail, finance, automotive and technology.

At Mindshare, he spent close to nine years in senior leadership roles, first as Vice-President and later as Senior Vice-President, overseeing content strategy and partnership programmes for key clients, including significant work for Hindustan Unilever.

During his time at GroupM/WPP Media, Mehta’s leadership contributed to major industry recognition, notably including a Cannes Glass Lions Grand Prix win, which brought international attention to India’s media-led creative storytelling.

His departure comes at a moment of transformation for the media industry, as agencies are increasingly evaluated on their content capabilities, platform fluency and executional effectiveness rather than solely on traditional media buying heft. As WPP Media revisits its leadership framework, Mehta leaves behind a legacy of embedding content as a core strategic pillar within the organisation.

