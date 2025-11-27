Omnicom-IPG deal closed: Timelines, key agencies and what's next?

Timeline

Dec 9, 2024 — Omnicom and IPG announce the proposed all-stock acquisition (deal terms and premium disclosed).

Early 2025 (Q1–Q2) — Shareholder meetings and voting rounds; both companies seek shareholder approval. Filings (proxy, 8-Ks) document the timetable.

June 3, 2025 — Competition Commission of India grants approval to the proposed combination.

June 2025 — U.S. FTC negotiates a consent agreement containing behavioral remedies (public notice and comment period; consent order subsequently entered).

Aug 6, 2025 — U.K. Competition and Markets Authority issues clearance.

Nov 24, 2025 — European Commission grants final unconditional clearance.

Nov 26, 2025 — Omnicom issues press release announcing completion of the acquisition; closing mechanics and exchange ratio are confirmed.

Key agency brands and how the map changes

IPG networks / notable brands: McCann Worldgroup; FCB; MullenLowe (listed within IPG’s portfolio); IPG Mediabrands units including UM, Initiative, Mediahub; Weber Shandwick; Golin; MAGNA (IPG’s media investment arm).

Omnicom networks / notable brands: BBDO, DDB, TBWA; Omnicom Media Group (OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science); DAS/Advertising Collective (which includes a range of specialty agencies and PR firms such as Ketchum, FleishmanHillard in Omnicom’s broader group).

What this means commercially: the combined company will now house major creative networks (BBDO, DDB, TBWA, McCann, FCB) and multiple global media buying/technology units (OMD, Omnicom Media Group; IPG Mediabrands units). Client conflicts or overlaps may force account moves or divestitures at the local level.

India: regulatory, commercial and employment context

Regulatory clearance: The CCI approved the proposed combination on 3 June 2025. The CCI concluded the combination was not likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India’s advertising and marketing services market.

Local restructuring: IPG’s pre-closing restructuring in India — corporate finance and HR roles were trimmed while agency creative rosters were largely preserved, though client conflicts and back-office consolidation were flagged as likely next steps.

Enforcement backdrop: India’s competition authority activity in 2025 included probes that touched global agency operations and broadcasters; Reports noted searches and raids in March 2025 as part of broader inquiries into alleged price coordination in media buying, signalling sustained regulatory scrutiny of agency pricing and conduct in India.

What to watch next

Account reassignments and client conflict resolutions — especially where a single client sits on rival agency rosters.

Regulatory compliance and monitoring — the FTC’s consent order imposes monitoring and reporting obligations; any breaches could force remedial steps.

Headcount and cost synergy announcements — Omnicom/IPG previously signalled multi-hundred-million dollar synergy targets; subsequent quarterly reports will show where cuts and investments landed.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 10:08 AM