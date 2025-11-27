Anita Kotwani: My time at Dentsu has been both fulfilling and future-shaping

Dentsu today announced that Anita Kotwani will be moving on from her role as Chief Client Officer, South Asia, after a five-year tenure defined by strong growth, industry impact, and meaningful transformation across the network. Storyboard18 first reported this on November 14.

Kotwani has decided to move on to explore fresh career opportunities, marking a natural next step in her professional journey.

Kotwani had joined dentsu in 2020 and played a pivotal role in shaping the Media business. As Chief Executive Officer of Media, she partnered closely with teams across Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Sokrati, Posterscope and Amplifi to strengthen capabilities, accelerate new business, and broaden the network’s partnerships.

In her most recent role as Chief Client Officer for South Asia, she focused on elevating client engagement, sharpening operational excellence, and building a unified and future-ready leadership approach across markets.

During her tenure, dentsu India’s Media practice delivered significant milestones including 10% growth in billings, 80 new brand wins in 2024, and the launch of future-ready solutions such as Retail Media, Performance Practice 2.0, Total Commerce and Spark, the network’s advanced marketing mix modelling platform.

Kotwani had also championed the evolution of dentsu as India’s first Media++ organisation, reinforcing integration and capability-building across the network, highlighted the company in its statement.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “Anita has played a defining role in strengthening our Media practice and deepening our client partnerships across the region. Her leadership, clarity of purpose, and commitment to integration have strengthened the network in meaningful ways. We thank her for her exceptional contribution and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”

Reflecting on her journey, Kotwani said, “My time at dentsu has been both fulfilling and future-shaping. Collaborating with ambitious teams and visionary clients has been a privilege, and I am immensely proud of what we achieved together - from strengthening media brands to building capabilities that will serve the network for years to come. Dentsu will always remain an integral part of my professional journey. As I turn the page, I am excited to explore new opportunities where I can leverage my experience to drive growth, transformation, and lasting impact.”

