Instagram debuts Stranger Things font with the launch of season 5

Instagram has rolled out a limited-time Stranger Things–themed visual update across its app, arriving just as Netflix prepares to release the show’s fifth and final season. The feature has been pushed globally and is already visible across posts, Reels, Stories, and Instagram’s editing surfaces, targeting fans who have waited several years for the series to conclude.

The update introduces two new fonts within Instagram’s text editor. One is a bold, filled-in style that mirrors the series’ iconic title logo, while the other is an outlined version resembling the lettering seen in the early title cards. Both carry a red, neon-like glow inspired by the aesthetic of Hawkins and the Upside Down, giving users an instantly recognisable Stranger Things look.

The effect can be applied by typing text, selecting the effects button, and choosing the Stranger Things option. No extra download is required, and Meta has stated the feature will remain available from 23 November until 7 December, after which it will be removed. The fonts are also accessible through Edits, Instagram’s standalone video-editing app used heavily by creators for longer-form workflows.

Stories, Reels, and all major in-app editing tools support the new styles, enabling fans to use them for reactions, theories, countdown posts, or any promotional content leading up to the season premiere. With the update being temporary, Meta anticipates heightened usage throughout the rollout window.

Netflix has confirmed the season’s staggered release schedule. Part One, comprising episodes one to four, launches globally on 26 November and in India at 6:30am on 27 November. Part Two, featuring episodes five to seven, arrives on 25 December, while the series finale is set to stream on 31 December.

