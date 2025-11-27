HT Media exits Chennai radio market, surrenders ‘Fever’ FM licence

HT Media Limited reported a 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 499 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 479 crore in Q2 FY25.

HT Music and Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of HT Media, has announced that it will surrender its licence to operate the ‘Fever’ FM radio station in Chennai. The licence had been issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

The company said it has submitted an application to the ministry and will shut operations of its 91.9 FM frequency in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, effective December 24.

This follows a similar move by Next Radio Limited, another HT Media subsidiary, which surrendered its licence for a 94.3 FM station in Chennai on October 24.

HT Media said the decision will not materially affect the company’s overall business. The turnover of the 94.3 FM Chennai station was Rs 2.17 crore in FY25, accounting for 0.12% of the company’s consolidated operating turnover. The 91.9 FM station generated Rs 4.58 crore in FY25, contributing 0.25% of the total consolidated turnover.

HT Media Limited reported a 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 499 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 479 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company generated Rs 358 crore from the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals, registering a 7.1% YoY growth. The advertising revenue from print business saw a 10% jump to Rs 278 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 258 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The operating EBITDA margin jumped to 11% in Q2 FY26 from 6% in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from the digital segment also increased to Rs 60.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 55.5 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenue from the radio broadcast and entertainment segment declined to Rs 32.2 crore, compared with Rs 35 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published on Nov 27, 2025 12:00 PM