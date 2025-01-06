NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver a high-profile keynote at CES 2025, highlighting how advances in artificial intelligence will shape markets in the year ahead.

The founder and chief executive of NVIDIA, the chipmaker synonymous with AI dominance, is set to address a packed Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas at 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday.

Huang is widely expected to provide details on NVIDIA's upcoming "Blackwell" GPUs, described by industry observers as crucial to the development of large-scale AI systems, including popular language models such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

He is also tipped to announce a new ultra-fast graphics card that caters to gamers, developers, and enterprises seeking top-tier performance.

Nigel Green, who leads one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, says, "Jensen Huang’s CES keynote is not just a tech industry highlight—it’s a defining moment for investors. NVIDIA’s innovations are not only reshaping industries but also driving broader economic growth and market highs. While some analysts remain cautious, we firmly believe AI will continue to lead market outperformance in 2025, with NVIDIA at its helm.”

The market’s enthusiasm for NVIDIA is already evident. The company’s stock delivered a staggering 239% gain in 2023, propelled by surging demand for AI applications.

While 2024 presented periods of volatility—NVIDIA shares experienced a mid-year dip of 27.5%—the company rebounded to finish the year with an impressive 171.2% annual gain.

“This resilience underscores investor confidence in NVIDIA’s ability to deliver on its ambitious roadmap,” notes Nigel Green. "The momentum has carried into 2025, with NVIDIA’s stock climbing an additional 7.6% in the first two trading days of the year.

“Much of this excitement centers on the upcoming CES announcements, particularly the Blackwell GPUs. These processors are critical for developers working on large language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, as well as applications in autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and enterprise solutions.”

Huang’s leadership has positioned NVIDIA as the cornerstone of the AI revolution, enabling industries to harness the full potential of machine learning, data processing, and advanced computing.

Nigel Green elaborates: “AI is no longer the future; it’s the now. NVIDIA’s innovations are powering the fourth industrial revolution, creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking investors. As the global economy continues to embrace AI-driven advancements, we believe that NVIDIA is likely to continue to lead the charge, delivering outsized returns and influencing broader market trends.”

CES 2025 itself underscores the ubiquity of AI in today’s technological landscape. The conference, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, features more than 3,500 exhibitors and 130,000 attendees, all focused on the latest breakthroughs.

The broader implications for markets cannot be overstated. As AI continues to integrate into every aspect of life—from personalized healthcare solutions and autonomous transportation to next-generation gaming and enterprise efficiency—the companies driving this transformation will be the key beneficiaries. NVIDIA’s dominant position in the AI ecosystem places it at the forefront of this economic shift.

Nigel Green concludes: “Huang’s CES keynote is a signal of what’s to come for investors around the world.