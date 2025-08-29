Elon Musk's lawyers try to block OpenAI's bid to obtain Meta documents

ADVERTISEMENT
The legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI has taken another turn, with Musk's legal team asking a U.S. judge to prevent OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a reported $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's assets.
The move comes after OpenAI claimed last week that Musk had attempted to enlist Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a bid to acquire the AI company earlier this year. Following this, OpenAI requested a judge to order Meta to produce all relevant communications and documents regarding any such bid.
In a filing on Tuesday, Musk's lawyers argued that OpenAI had already received documents from Musk and his AI startup, xAI, and that the company's "expansive discovery" request was irrelevant to the current stage of the trial.
In response, lawyers for OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, asked the judge to reject Musk's assertions. They argued their requests were targeted, not "sprawling," and were necessary to clarify the situation, especially since many of the bid-related communications were allegedly oral rather than written.
This latest filing is part of a larger, ongoing legal dispute. Earlier in August, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's claims that he attempted to harm the company through a "sham bid for OpenAI's assets" and various public statements.
The lawsuit, which began last year when Musk sued OpenAI over its transition to a for-profit model, is scheduled for a jury trial in spring 2026.