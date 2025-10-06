Meta drives AI usage with new dashboards and a 'level up' game for staff

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is abandoning passive AI encouragement in favor of a proactive, data-driven approach. According to reports, the company is using internal tracking dashboards and a voluntary gamification program to force its massive workforce to adopt its internal AI tools, making proficiency in artificial intelligence a measurable metric for employee productivity.
The push is far from uniform, with some teams facing explicit adoption targets. In Reality Labs, Meta's hardware and virtual reality division, management has set an ambitious AI usage goal of over 75%, a sharp increase from the current 70% and a massive leap from just 30% recorded last June.
This adoption isn't limited to its vast engineering department. While coders are using AI assistants to quickly generate templates and draft functions, non-technical staff across departments rely on the tools for brainstorming, refining documents, understanding complex company policies, and collaboration.
To temper the mandatory tone with a playful incentive, Meta has launched “Level Up,” an internal program that gamifies interaction with its internal chatbot, Metamate. Employees are encouraged to experiment with the AI and earn digital badges as they hit specific usage milestones. This "carrot" strategy aims to frame AI adoption not as a compulsory task, but as a necessary skill to develop in the modern workplace.
Meta's aggressive strategy mirrors a broader movement across Big Tech. Both Google and Microsoft are now actively tracking AI usage, with Microsoft even tying AI tool consumption to employee performance reviews. The message from the C-suite—reinforced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg's public statements about AI reaching "mid-level engineer" capabilities by late 2025—is unambiguous: AI engagement is mandatory, or employees risk obsolescence.
For Meta employees, this means the future of productivity is now being tracked, gamified, and centrally measured.