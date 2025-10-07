Tech titans forge trillion-dollar AI alliances as chipmakers and cloud giants race to power the next AI wave

In the latest sign of intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence hardware market, Advanced Micro Devices has reached a multi-year agreement to supply AI chips to OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT — a deal that also grants the AI company an option to acquire up to roughly 10 percent of AMD.

The partnership marks another major alignment between a leading chip manufacturer and an AI developer, as technology companies rush to secure the computing infrastructure needed to train and deploy increasingly powerful models.

The announcement follows Nvidia’s recent disclosure of plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, expanding its already dominant position in the market for high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs). Demand for such systems has soared as enterprises race to integrate AI capabilities into products and services ranging from search engines and digital advertising to enterprise software and cloud computing.

AMD’s agreement with OpenAI adds to a growing list of multibillion-dollar deals linking chipmakers, cloud providers and AI labs — a reflection of both the capital intensity and strategic urgency driving the sector.

A Flurry of AI and Cloud Deals

Recent months have seen an extraordinary series of alliances and investments across the AI ecosystem, Reuters reported:

Nvidia and OpenAI: Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply the company with its data center chips, deepening its role as both supplier and stakeholder.

Meta and CoreWeave: CoreWeave signed a $14 billion agreement to provide computing power to Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook and Instagram.

Nvidia and Intel: Nvidia plans a $5 billion investment in Intel, acquiring roughly a 4 percent stake once new shares are issued.

Oracle and Meta: Oracle is negotiating a $20 billion multi-year cloud deal with Meta, underscoring the social media company’s push to expand its AI infrastructure.

Oracle and OpenAI: Oracle reportedly signed one of the largest cloud contracts ever — a five-year, $300 billion agreement to supply computing power to OpenAI.

CoreWeave and Nvidia: CoreWeave placed an initial $6.3 billion order with Nvidia, ensuring the chipmaker can buy back unused cloud capacity.

Nebius Group and Microsoft: Nebius will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure valued at $17.4 billion over five years.

Meta and Google: Google and Meta reached a six-year, $10 billion cloud computing agreement earlier this year.

Intel and SoftBank Group: Intel received a $2 billion capital infusion from SoftBank, making the Japanese conglomerate one of its top ten shareholders.

Tesla and Samsung: Tesla signed a $16.5 billion chip supply agreement with Samsung Electronics, which will produce the automaker’s next-generation AI6 chip at its Texas plant.

Meta and Scale AI: Meta acquired a 49 percent stake worth $14.3 billion in Scale AI, elevating its 28-year-old founder, Alexandr Wang, as a key player in the company’s AI strategy.

Google and Windsurf: Google hired several engineers from AI startup Windsurf and agreed to pay $2.4 billion in licensing fees for access to its code-generation technology.

CoreWeave and OpenAI: In March, CoreWeave signed an $11.9 billion, five-year contract with OpenAI ahead of its initial public offering.

Stargate Datacenter Project: SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle formed Stargate, a joint venture to build AI data centers, with U.S. President Donald Trump announcing in January that the companies could invest up to $500 billion in the project.

Amazon and Anthropic: Amazon doubled its investment in OpenAI rival Anthropic to $4 billion, strengthening its bet on the Claude generative AI platform.