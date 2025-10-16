Meta partners with Arm to power AI personalization across Facebook, Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta Platforms has announced a partnership with chip technology provider Arm Holdings to enhance the infrastructure powering its personalization systems across apps like Facebook and Instagram, according to media reports.
The move comes amid a broader industry push to upgrade the chip technology that supports artificial intelligence (AI) and large-scale digital services.
As part of the collaboration, Meta will leverage Arm-based data center platforms to run its AI-driven ranking and recommendation systems — key components that drive content discovery and personalization for users across its ecosystem.
Arm, known for designing chip architectures that define how central processing units (CPUs) operate and which applications they support, will work closely with Meta to optimize the latter's AI infrastructure.
Meta also revealed plans to invest USD 1.5 billion in a new data center in Texas, underlining its commitment to expanding its AI capabilities.
Both companies noted that they have collaborated to adapt Meta’s AI infrastructure software for Arm architectures, making several software optimizations open source and freely accessible to developers. They also stated that further enhancements to these open-source projects will continue over time.